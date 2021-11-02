Algorand Trading Down 7.1% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $11.69 billion and approximately $298.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.87 or 0.00445881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,667,256,101 coins and its circulating supply is 6,205,027,090 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

