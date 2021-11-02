Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post sales of $63.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 306,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,217. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

