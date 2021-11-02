Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.49 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post sales of $63.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 306,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,217. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.