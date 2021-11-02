$92.70 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. Points International reported sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Points International by 0.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.