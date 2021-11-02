Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.10. 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSREF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

