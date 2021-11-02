Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Down 12.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

About Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

