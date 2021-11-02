Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Up 0.5%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.42. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.