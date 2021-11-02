Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 8,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 71,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.