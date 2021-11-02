High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 1-Day Volume Tops $641,222.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $641,222.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

