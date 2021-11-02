$291.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce sales of $291.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $293.76 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Cognex stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.41. 487,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,516. Cognex has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

