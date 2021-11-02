Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post sales of $37.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $25.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

