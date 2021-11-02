Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $224.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.72 million. Albany International reported sales of $226.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $912.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 152,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,502. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

