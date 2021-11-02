$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $194,477,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FYBR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 540,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.