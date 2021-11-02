FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $672.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.59 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FCN traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 243,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

