FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $672.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.59 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.
NYSE FCN traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 243,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
