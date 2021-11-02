Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post sales of $29.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.75 million to $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 759,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,082. The firm has a market cap of $520.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

