Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

XEL traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

