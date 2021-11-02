WeOwn 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,770.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $86,770.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

