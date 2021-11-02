Efinity Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.00 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $57.00 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

