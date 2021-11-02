West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Trading Down 0.2%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 19,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 7,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

