Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 726 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 724 ($9.46). Approximately 102,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 131,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.26).

The stock has a market cap of £579.37 million and a PE ratio of 61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 586.92.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

