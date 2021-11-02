Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 11,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

