CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. 36,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

