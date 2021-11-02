The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Down 0.1%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 814.30 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 819 ($10.70). 154,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 126,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of £541.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 753.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 774.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

