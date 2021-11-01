$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce $24.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.72 million and the highest is $25.25 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $109.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.17 million, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $87.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 296,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

