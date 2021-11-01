Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,788. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $480.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.47.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

