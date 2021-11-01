CloakCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,646.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $4,646.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019992 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,718,959 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

