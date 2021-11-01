Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Target Price at $0.67

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNDSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.