Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $104.63

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 206,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

