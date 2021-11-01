Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 601,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,075. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $956.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

