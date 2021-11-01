Venus Reward Token (VRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $646,683.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $646,683.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

