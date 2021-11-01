Cook Protocol Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $859,191.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,759.02 or 0.99646693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.61 or 0.07025249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

