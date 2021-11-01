Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 470,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,833. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

