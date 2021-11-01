MobileGo Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, MobileGo has traded up 66.1% against the US dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $65,671.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

