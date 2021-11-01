Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $68,629.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

