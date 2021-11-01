Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $25.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. 423,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,610. The firm has a market cap of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

