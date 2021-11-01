Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

