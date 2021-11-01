Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE KFY traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.91. 247,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

