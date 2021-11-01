$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,866. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,367,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

