Comparing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fisker alerts:

This table compares Fisker and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -43.75 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 763.18 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -7.26

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14% Electrameccanica Vehicles -6,673.63% -22.63% -20.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 144.59%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Fisker.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fisker beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.