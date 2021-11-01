Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.37. Waters reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.60. 481,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.05 and its 200-day moving average is $358.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

