Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Cap of $15.44 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Equalizer has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $1.91 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00080418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.17 or 1.00077348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.55 or 0.07030704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

