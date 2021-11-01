Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $582,130.32 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

