Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $582,130.32 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE CNC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.