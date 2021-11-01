Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

HOLX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.