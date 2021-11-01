$64.16 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.22 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 498,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,912. The firm has a market cap of $466.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in ZIX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 443,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 709,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

