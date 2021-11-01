LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,833.55

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, LHT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $152,833.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003464 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007222 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

