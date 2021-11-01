EpiK Protocol (EPK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and $1.07 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00106915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.98 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.57 or 0.07012731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022721 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

