Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.32. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 242,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

