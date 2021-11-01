Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.57. The stock had a trading volume of 647,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a one year low of $207.71 and a one year high of $413.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.15 and its 200 day moving average is $358.42.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock worth $109,869,335. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.