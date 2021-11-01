Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $499-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.97 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

HLIT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 1,859,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.85 million, a P/E ratio of -932.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.