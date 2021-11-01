Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $86.19.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock worth $16,905,355. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.