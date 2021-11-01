Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $12.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. 1,014,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,344. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

